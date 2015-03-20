MOSCOW, March 20 German Gref, chief executive officer of Russia's top lender, Sberbank, said on Friday the country's banks have not passed their "peaks of pain."

"I can't say that we have passed the peaks of pain in the banking sector. They are still ahead," he told reporters. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Larry King)