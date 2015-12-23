MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's largest bank Sberbank
sees its retail loan book rising by a small amount in
2016, in line with the pace of growth this year, a deputy
chairman of the bank said on Wednesday.
Alexander Torbakhov added to reporters that he did not
expect to see a rise in overdue loans among Sberbank's retail
book next year.
"The growth rate will be similar to those in this year,"
Torbakhov said. In January-November Sberbank's retail book grew
by 1.2 percent, mainly due to mortgage lending.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning;
editing by Katya Golubkova)