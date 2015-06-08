BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
MOSCOW, June 8 Sberbank CIB, the investment banking arm of Russia's top bank Sberbank, said on Monday it had organised a revolving credit line for oil producer Lukoil worth 90 billion roubles ($1.60 billion) and lasting until 2018.
Sberbank CIB said in a statement that the new credit facility replaces an existing agreement between Sberbank and Lukoil for a guaranteed credit line worth $1 billion. ($1 = 56.0805 roubles) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
TORONTO/OTTAWA, May 2 The funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada's housing market and take pressure off policymakers confounded by the hot market - as long as the crisis does not turn into contagion, analysts said on Tuesday.