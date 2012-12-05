MOSCOW Dec 5 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, sees a risk of its net interest margin (NIM) falling below 6 percent next year due to a liquidity squeeze, Chief Financial Officer Anton Karamzin told a conference call on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the state-controlled Sberbank posted 87.5 billion roubles ($2.84 billion) in third quarter net profit, up 10 percent year-on-year.

The bank's NIM stood at 6.2 percent, down 30 basis points year-on-year. Karamzin said that margin for 2012 may be lower of its earlier full-year's guidance of 6.2-6.4 percent.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)