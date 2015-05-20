BRIEF-Consolidated Operations announces non-renounceable rights offer
* Announces pro rata 1 for 4 non‐ renounceable rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in co, at $0.12 per new share
MOSCOW May 20 Russia's top bank Sberbank will not sell indebted mining company Mechel's debt at a discount, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the bank's First Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Poletayev.
Poletayev said earlier that Sberbank was discussing with Russian investors the possible sale of Mechel's debt and had received offers. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Announces pro rata 1 for 4 non‐ renounceable rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in co, at $0.12 per new share
BRASILIA, May 9 Brazil's government has no clear timeline for winning approval in Congress for pension reform, the cornerstone of its plan to control a gaping budget deficit, as it strives to secure the necessary votes, officials said on Tuesday.