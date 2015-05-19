MOSCOW May 19 Russia's top-lender Sberbank has filed a lawsuit against mining company Mechel for 3.8 billion roubles ($77.74 million), RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing court documents.

Russia's second largest state bank VTB also filed a lawsuit against the indebted steel and coal producer for 1.9 billion roubles ($38.87 million), RIA reported.

Mechel has been in talks for months with government officials and bank executives over how to restructure its debts. ($1 = 48.8800 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)