MOSCOW May 20 Russia's Sberbank is
discussing with investors the possible sale of indebted mining
company Mechel's debt to the bank and has offers for
the debt from Russian investors, Russian news agencies reported
on Wednesday.
Sberbank's 1st Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Poletayev also
told journalists that VTB and Gazprombank
had made serious progress in debt talks with Mechel but that
Sberbank had not.
Poletayev said Sberbank was not discussing selling Mechel's
debt to VTB or Gazprombank or other major creditors of the firm.
