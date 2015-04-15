UBS pays $445 mln over toxic mortgages, failed U.S. credit unions
May 1 UBS Group AG paid $445 million to settle claims that the Swiss bank sold toxic mortgage securities that helped sink two federal credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Monday.
MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's top lender, Sberbank , plans to file a bankruptcy lawsuit against Mechel after talks on restructuring the steel producer's debt failed, RIA news agency quoted Sberbank's head, German Gref, as saying on Wednesday.
Russian officials have been looking at ways to help indebted Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, for months and have proposed several schemes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.