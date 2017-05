MOSCOW May 18 Russia's top lender Sberbank has filed a lawsuit against mining company Mechel , Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing court documents.

Mechel, which is heavily indebted, has been in talks for months with government officials and bank executives over how to restructure its debts.

The size of Sberbank's lawsuit against Mechel was not mentioned in the court documents, Interfax said.

