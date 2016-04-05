Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe posts unchanged Q1 loss
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Tuesday an unchanged loss in the first quarter and a jump in funds from operations.
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's top lender Sberbank hopes to agree a deal on debt restructuring for Russian miner Mechel with fellow creditor Gazprombank in April, Sberbank First Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Poletayev said on Tuesday.
Mechel on Monday offered Gazprombank an option to buy a 49 percent stake in its Elga coal project, the money from which will be used to repay debts to Sberbank. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Tuesday an unchanged loss in the first quarter and a jump in funds from operations.
May 23 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments: