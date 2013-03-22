BRIEF-China Fiber Optic Network System Group says High Court of Hong Kong grants winding up order against co
June 1 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd
MOSCOW, March 22 Elvira Nabiullina, chosen by Russia's President Vladimir Putin as the next head of the central bank, will leave the supervisory board of Sberbank , its chief executive German Gref said on Friday.
"She (Nabiullina) will have many things to worry about at the central bank," Gref told journalists after the supervisory board meeting.
Sergey Ignatyev, who is stepping down in June after 11 years at the helm of the central bank, is to remain chairman on the supervisory board of Russia's biggest lender for another year. The central bank owns a controlling stake in Sberbank.
Shareholders will vote on the candidates for Sberbank's 17-member supervisory board at an annual meeting on May 31.
Sberbank's supervisory board on Friday recommended a dividend payment of 2.57 roubles ($0.08) per ordinary and 3.2 roubles per preferred share for 2012. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Jon Boyle)
June 1 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd
LONDON, June 1 Barclays will sell shares worth 2.2 billion pounds ($2.83 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the bank said on Thursday, increasing the size of the planned stake sale due to investor appetite and marking a completion of its planned selldown.