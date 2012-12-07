MOSCOW Dec 7 Russia's Sberbank
reported a 12 percent increase in net profit for the first 11
months of the year, boosted by strong lending.
Reporting under Russian accounting standards, the
state-controlled lender said on Friday that net profit stood at
332.3 billion roubles ($10.8 billion), with corporate lending
adding 13.7 percent and its retail loan portfolio rising 39.6
percent since the start of the year.
The bank added that its loan-loss provisions were 41.6
billion roubles in the first 11 months, up from 7.3 billion
roubles in the same period last year, because of the growth in
its loan book.
Sberbank accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia
and says that it expects full-year net profit to exceed the $10
billion achieved in 2011.
Its results under local accounting standards are viewed as a
good indicator of the bank's performance under international
standards, which are announced a few months later.
($1 = 30.8712 Russian roubles)
