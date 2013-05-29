EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
MOSCOW May 29 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, posted 88.5 billion roubles ($2.8 billion) in first quarter net profit, down 4 percent year-on-year due to higher provision charges, the bank said on Wednesday.
Sberbank, which accounts for around a third of overall lending in Russia, saw 92.2 billion roubles net profit in the first quarter of last year. A Reuters poll of analysts expected the bank to post 87.1 billion roubles.
The bank also said on Wednesday its loans to legal entities - the bulk of which is corporate loans - added 0.9 percent while retail lending rose 2.6 percent since the start of the year. Sberbank said its provisions for possible bad loans rose to 31.8 billion roubles.
In the first quarter of last year, Sberbank released 3.2 billion roubles in provisions, boosting net profit. Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.9 percent, up from 10.4 percent at end of 2012. ($1 = 31.4850 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has