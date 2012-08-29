MOSCOW Aug 29 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, posted 83.1 billion roubles ($2.60 billion) in second quarter net profit, down 7 percent on a year earlier but still beating analysts' forecasts.

Analysts had expected state-controlled Sberbank to show a 9 percent decline in earnings to 81.2 billion roubles due to provisions for possible bad loans.

In the first half of this year, net profit was at 175.3 billion roubles versus a poll of 173.4 billion roubles.

The lender said on Wednesday it wrote back 1.1 billion roubles in first half provisions for possible bad loans. ($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)