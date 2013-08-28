EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MOSCOW Aug 28 Sberbank, Russia's top lender by assets, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose by 3.5 percent, year-on-year, to 86 billion roubles ($2.6 billion), in line with market expectations.
Sberbank also said it had set aside 30.9 billion roubles against potential bad loans, slightly more than the 30.2 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. Analysts had forecast a 85.8 billion rouble net profit. ($1 = 33.1844 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has