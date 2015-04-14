MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's top bank Sberbank will need to create no more than 600 billion roubles ($11.62 billion) in loan-loss provisions this year, its Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday, having previously forecast 1 trillion roubles.

"Initially this year we saw that volumes may amount to 1 trillion roubles. Now we are much more moderate in our estimates. We first cut this figure to 600 billion roubles and now see that it may be even lower," Gref told reporters. ($1 = 51.6570 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)