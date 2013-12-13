MOSCOW Dec 13 Russia's flagging economy is in
urgent need of reforms to unlock new sources of growth as the
consumer spending boom that has driven its expansion runs out of
steam, Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said.
Sberbank, Russia's largest lender with $460 billion in
assets, is widely viewed as a proxy for Russia's economy. While
profits remain strong, a recent deterioration in the quality of
its loan book may be an early warning of harder times ahead.
"In general, I do not see any disasters," Gref, a
49-year-old former economy minister, said in an interview with
Reuters.
"The most likely scenario is that economic growth will still
float around two percent," he added, referring to 2014.
Russia last month slashed its long-term growth forecast,
predicting the economy would grow at an average of 2.5 percent
through to 2030, lagging global growth and setting the stage for
an era of stagnation..
While a shrinking workforce is keeping unemployment low,
state-owned Russian Railways - which employs one million workers
- has put many staff on short-time contracts to curb costs
without resorting to layoffs.
President Vladimir Putin, in a speech on Thursday, said for
the first time that Russia's economic problems were mainly
home-grown, singling out a poor investment climate and low
labour productivity as barriers to growth.
Yet Putin, in an annual state-of-the-nation address, offered
few proposals to boost Russia's economic speed limit beyond
seeking the return of billions of dollars in flight capital and
improving education and training.
"I think we have only one risk - ourselves. The rest is just
a product of it," said Gref, who has transformed the former
Soviet state savings bank into a profitable regional player by
bolting on acquisitions in Turkey and Eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by John Stonestreet)