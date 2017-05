MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian's largest bank Sberbank improved its 2016 Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio guidance to over 11 percent from over 10.5 percent previously, the bank said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Earlier Sberbank said it earned 137 billion roubles ($2.09 billion) in third-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)