MOSCOW, March 15 Russia's top bank Sberbank expects its return on equity in 2016 to be in the low teens and sees a moderate improvement in its net interest margin this year, it said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Sberbank's forecasts were based on an average Urals oil price URL-E of $35 a barrel for 2016.

The new forecasts represented a slight revision of guidance given earlier this year, when Sberbank said return on equity was expected to be in the low to mid teens and its net interest margin would be better than in 2015. Other forecasts stayed the same. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)