BRIEF-Bajaj Finance issues NCDs worth 8.86 bln rupees
* Says alloted 8855 NCDs worth 8.86 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qvtkDp) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Aug 25 Russia's top bank Sberbank on Thursday improved its guidance for certain financial metrics for this year, according to a presentation.
Sberbank said it now expects return on equity in 2016 in the high teens, versus previous guidance of mid-to-high teens, and cost of risk of around 200 basis points (bps) versus 200-250 bps previously.
It also said on Thursday it saw the Russian economy contracting by 0.5 percent in 2016 with an average Urals oil price of $41 per barrel, a smaller fall than was seen before.
Earlier on Thursday Sberbank posted record quarterly profit in the second quarter. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
TOKYO, May 18 Japanese investors' appetite for foreign bonds picked up in the latest week as they bought the most in 10 months, reassured by the outcome of France's presidential election.