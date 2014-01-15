MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank
said on Wednesday its full year 2013 net profit under
Russian accounting standards rose 13 percent, held back by a
spike in bad loan provisions as the economy slowed.
Net profit increased to 392.6 billion roubles ($11.8
billion) compared with 346.2 billion in 2012, the
state-controlled lender said in a statement.
It set aside a total of 97.3 billion roubles to cover
potential bad loans last year, up from 29.9 billion the year
earlier.
($1 = 33.3130 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)