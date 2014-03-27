* Sberbank has plans ready if economy worsens
* Full year earnings miss Sberbank's own target
* Wrote down 9 bln roubles on Olympics projects
* Non-performing loans drop but bank boosts provisions
(Recasts with comments from conference call)
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, March 27 Sberbank has plans in
place to cope if the Russian economy worsens due to the Ukraine
crisis and sanctions and is prepared for a scenario where growth
hits zero, inflation spikes and consumer demand weakens.
Shares in Sberbank and VTB, Russia's two largest
state banks, have fallen sharply this month due to uncertainty
over what impact the Ukraine crisis and subsequent sanctions
will have on Russia's economy.
"We have good responses to all potential threats," Sberbank
CEO German Gref said on a conference call for analysts after
publication of the bank's 2013 earnings.
"We are certainly more prepared than in (the financial
crisis of) 2008 ... and we don't see anything coming at us from
the horizon that can unseat us."
Gref said the bank has response plans that will be triggered
if the economy worsens beyond its expectations, which factors in
the risk of potential sanctions, although he forecast that
sanctions against Russia would be limited to the current level.
In such a scenario, state-controlled Sberbank would plan to
boost risk management.
"The situation around us is less than simple but far from
life threatening," he said, adding that its plans had been
discussed and approved by central bank head Elvira Nabiullina.
Sberbank declined to give further details about its plans.
Sberbank has exposure of 130 billion roubles ($4 billion) to
Ukraine - less than 1 percent of its balance sheet - and Gref
reiterated that the bank has no plans to leave the country.
"Hopefully the Ukrainian turmoil will not deteriorate beyond
current levels and we can develop good relations with the new
Ukrainian government," he said.
MISSING FORECASTS
Sberbank earlier reported a 4.1 percent rise in full-year
earnings, falling short of its own target as it increased
provisions for loan-losses in a deteriorating economy.
The bank's full-year net profit was 362 billion roubles,
below its estimate of 370 billion roubles given in August last
year as the economy slowed.
The bank said it wrote down the value of construction
projects for the Olympics to zero which amounted to 9 billion
roubles ($253 million). Sberbank was a partner in the Sochi 2014
Olympics and organised projects such as an ice climbing
festival, according to the Sochi games website.
Net provision charges for bad loans came to 133.5 billion
roubles, most of them for consumer and other loans to
individuals, up from 21.5 billion roubles a year earlier.
Banks have been increasing provisions as a faltering economy
makes it harder for companies and individuals to repay loans.
This has not yet led to a surge in the proportion of bad
loans at Sberbank. The bank said non-performing loans edged down
to 2.9 percent of total loans last year compared to 3.2 percent
the previous year.
It attributed that improvement to an increase in overall
lending which also boosted its bottom line. Like other Russian
banks, Sberbank has been piling into high-margin consumer
lending as demand for credit slowed at companies. It said it
would focus on growing mortgage loans in 2014.
Sberbank's shares closed 3 percent lower by the close of
trading, underperforming the broad Russian market index
which was down 1.3 percent.
Sberbank and VTB shares are down 6.5 percent and 9 percent
respectively since the United States raised the prospect of
sanctions in early March.
Fourth-quarter net income of 94 billion roubles ($2.7
billion) was below a 96.3 billion consensus analyst forecast in
a Reuters poll, but was up 10 percent on the same period the
previous year. Sberbank did not publish fourth-quarter figures
and the numbers were calculated by Reuters.
($1 = 35.5012 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Katya Golubkova and
Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Jane Merriman)