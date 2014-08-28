MOSCOW Aug 28 Sberbank, Russia's top
lender, needs to work more aggressively on costs and
non-performing loans but is sticking to its strategic business
goals despite Western sanctions, Chief Executive German Gref
told a conference call on Thursday.
"We remain optimistic of our ability to reach all our
strategic goals and I think we will not turn away from this
path," he said.
Alexander Morozov, Chief Financial Officer, told the same
call Sberbank expects its net interest margin to be a little
lower in 2014 compared to 2013.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)