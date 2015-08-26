(Updates with CFO, analyst comment, details)

By Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia's top bank Sberbank sees its margins improving and risk-management costs stabilising by the end of the year after outperforming market expectations in the second quarter.

Sberbank, like other large state banks, is under Western sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict and has seen its profits pulled sharply lower by an economic slowdown in Russia that has driven up bad loans.

It has proven more resilient than rivals as it has benefited from a flight to safety whereby households and companies concerned about the impact of the country's economic crisis have moved their deposits to Sberbank.

"We will return to a net interest margin (NIM) next year of around or above 5 percent, which will be the main driver behind our profitability," Alexander Morozov, the banks' chief financial officer, told a conference call.

The bank's NIM was at 4.2 percent in the second quarter.

"At the same time we expect our cost of risk to continue to stabilise," Morozov said.

Sberbank made net profit of 54.6 billion roubles ($786 million) in the second quarter, helped by lower than expected provisions and sizeable gains on foreign exchange and trading.

Its earnings were 44 percent lower than a year earlier, but up 78 percent on the previous quarter thanks to cheaper central bank funding costs as the reporting period progressed.

Sberbank holds about 30 percent of Russia's total banking sector assets and Russians have been used to trusting the bank with their savings since the Soviet era.

Its shares closed up 0.3 percent, while the broader MICEX index ended up 0.2 percent.

Sberbank said it had set aside 117 billion roubles in loan-loss provisions in the second quarter, while it saw gains of over 25 billion roubles on forex trading, conversion fees, as well as on precious metals and securities.

"The bank exceeded expectations because of income from forex, trading and other operations," said Natalia Berezina, a banking analyst at Uralsib in Moscow.

Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ended the second quarter at 9.6 percent, up 100 basis points from the end of 2014, while its loan book after provisioning shrunk by over 5 percent over the same period as it tightened lending practices.

It said in a presentation to investors it expected its 2015 cost of risk to be below 3 percent and its return on equity to be in high single digits, improving earlier guidance.

Morozov acknowledged, however, that ongoing rouble weakness posed a risk to the bank's capital position.

"We are taking measures to improve our capital adequacy to avoid the consequences from the falling rouble," he said, without elaborating.

"Every shift in the exchange rate by 10 roubles per dollar changes our capital adequacy approximately by 0.6-0.7 percentage point."

($1 = 69.4600 roubles) (Editing by Susan Thomas and David Evans)