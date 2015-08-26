(Updates with CFO, analyst comment, details)
By Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia's top bank Sberbank
sees its margins improving and risk-management costs
stabilising by the end of the year after outperforming market
expectations in the second quarter.
Sberbank, like other large state banks, is under Western
sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict and has
seen its profits pulled sharply lower by an economic slowdown in
Russia that has driven up bad loans.
It has proven more resilient than rivals as it has benefited
from a flight to safety whereby households and companies
concerned about the impact of the country's economic crisis have
moved their deposits to Sberbank.
"We will return to a net interest margin (NIM) next year of
around or above 5 percent, which will be the main driver behind
our profitability," Alexander Morozov, the banks' chief
financial officer, told a conference call.
The bank's NIM was at 4.2 percent in the second quarter.
"At the same time we expect our cost of risk to continue to
stabilise," Morozov said.
Sberbank made net profit of 54.6 billion roubles ($786
million) in the second quarter, helped by lower than expected
provisions and sizeable gains on foreign exchange and trading.
Its earnings were 44 percent lower than a year earlier, but
up 78 percent on the previous quarter thanks to cheaper central
bank funding costs as the reporting period progressed.
Sberbank holds about 30 percent of Russia's total banking
sector assets and Russians have been used to trusting the bank
with their savings since the Soviet era.
Its shares closed up 0.3 percent, while the broader MICEX
index ended up 0.2 percent.
Sberbank said it had set aside 117 billion roubles in
loan-loss provisions in the second quarter, while it saw gains
of over 25 billion roubles on forex trading, conversion fees, as
well as on precious metals and securities.
"The bank exceeded expectations because of income from
forex, trading and other operations," said Natalia Berezina, a
banking analyst at Uralsib in Moscow.
Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ended the second
quarter at 9.6 percent, up 100 basis points from the end of
2014, while its loan book after provisioning shrunk by over 5
percent over the same period as it tightened lending practices.
It said in a presentation to investors it expected its 2015
cost of risk to be below 3 percent and its return on equity to
be in high single digits, improving earlier guidance.
Morozov acknowledged, however, that ongoing rouble weakness
posed a risk to the bank's capital position.
"We are taking measures to improve our capital adequacy to
avoid the consequences from the falling rouble," he said,
without elaborating.
"Every shift in the exchange rate by 10 roubles per dollar
changes our capital adequacy approximately by 0.6-0.7 percentage
point."
($1 = 69.4600 roubles)
