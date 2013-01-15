MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank said on Tuesday 2012 net profit rose 11 percent to 344 billion roubles ($11.38 billion) under Russian accounting standards (RAS).

In 2011, the figure was 310 billion roubles.

The bank said its lending volumes rose by 16.8 percent to corporate clients and 42.2 percent to retail customers over the year.

The bank publishes monthly results according to Russian accounting standards, which provide a rough guide to its quarterly performance under International Financial Reporting Standards. ($1=30.2405 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mike Nesbit)