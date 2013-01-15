EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank said on Tuesday 2012 net profit rose 11 percent to 344 billion roubles ($11.38 billion) under Russian accounting standards (RAS).
In 2011, the figure was 310 billion roubles.
The bank said its lending volumes rose by 16.8 percent to corporate clients and 42.2 percent to retail customers over the year.
The bank publishes monthly results according to Russian accounting standards, which provide a rough guide to its quarterly performance under International Financial Reporting Standards. ($1=30.2405 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mike Nesbit)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has