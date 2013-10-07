MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank
reported a 6 percent rise in net profit for the first
nine months of 2013, helped by higher interest income, but its
provisions to cover potential bad loans doubled from a year ago.
Russian banks have piled into high-margin consumer lending
in recent years and have had to set aside more money to cover
risks on high-interest loans, potentially weakening their
capital position, while a slowing economy has raised fears that
customers will struggle to repay their debts.
State-controlled Sberbank said its net profit amounted to
286.2 billion roubles ($8.9 billion) in the nine months to Sept.
30 as net interest income rose 15 percent to 518.3 billion
roubles.
Total provisions jumped to 83.5 billion from 39.5 billion a
year ago, said Sberbank, which recently trimmed its full-year
profit guidance.
The results were calculated according to Russian accounting
standards (RAS), seen as a guide to its performance under
international reporting standards.
Reporting under RAS is generally seen as less transparent
than international standards because it reflects parent company
earnings rather than a group's consolidated financial
performance.
($1 = 32.1765 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by David Goodman)