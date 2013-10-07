(Updates with comments from Sberbank)
MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank
, has doubled the amount of money it sets aside to
cover potential bad loans, seeking to protect itself against any
deterioration in borrowers' ability to repay in a slowing
economy.
However, the bank also said on Monday that the quality of
its loan portfolio had so far not got any worse, with overdue
loans accounting for 2.48 percent of the total in September,
compared with 2.54 percent at the same time last year.
Russian banks have piled into high-margin consumer lending
in recent years to offset a slowdown in corporate borrowing.
But they have been required by regulators to set aside more
money to cover their risks, potentially weakening their capital
position, while a slowing economy has raised fears that
customers will struggle to repay their debts.
"We have adapted our risk underwriting to accommodate for
some of the quality deterioration in the incoming loan
applications flow," said Sberbank Senior Vice President Anton
Karamzin.
"It is (about) paying a lot of attention to ... credit risk,
watching for problems earlier, fixing them earlier," he said.
"In retail particularly, (it is about) increasing the standard
of requirements of the credit we're prepared to underwrite."
State-controlled Sberbank said its net profit amounted to
286.2 billion roubles ($8.9 billion) in the nine months to Sept.
30, up 6 percent, as net interest income rose 15 percent to
518.3 billion roubles.
Total provisions jumped to 83.5 billion from 39.5 billion a
year ago, said Sberbank, which recently trimmed its full-year
profit guidance.
The results were calculated according to Russian accounting
standards (RAS), seen as a guide to its performance under
international reporting standards.
Reporting under RAS is generally seen as less transparent
than international standards because it reflects parent company
earnings rather than a group's consolidated financial
performance.
($1 = 32.1765 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Megan Davies; Writing by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)