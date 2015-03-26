MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's top lender Sberbank
reported on Thursday a 20 percent drop in net profit
for 2014, hurt by a jump in its funding costs and higher
loan-loss provisions.
The bank said it earned 290.3 billion roubles ($5.14
billion) in 2014, beating analysts' forecasts for net profit of
275.8 billion roubles.
Sberbank is one of several large Russian banks under Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, driving up its cost of
financing by limiting its access to international capital.
($1 = 56.4530 roubles)
