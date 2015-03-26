MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's top lender Sberbank reported on Thursday a 20 percent drop in net profit for 2014, hurt by a jump in its funding costs and higher loan-loss provisions.

The bank said it earned 290.3 billion roubles ($5.14 billion) in 2014, beating analysts' forecasts for net profit of 275.8 billion roubles.

Sberbank is one of several large Russian banks under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, driving up its cost of financing by limiting its access to international capital. ($1 = 56.4530 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Elizabeth Piper)