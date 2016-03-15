MOSCOW, March 15 Russia's top bank Sberbank made 72.6 billion roubles ($1.03 billion) in net profit in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday, slightly outperforming analysts' forecasts.

Sberbank is one of several large Russian state banks under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, limiting its access to international capital markets.

Analysts had expected the bank to make 70.5 billion roubles in profit last year. ($1 = 70.2895 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kozbeva, editing by Jason Bush)