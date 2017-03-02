BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
MOSCOW, March 2 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, made 141.8 billion roubles ($2.4 billion) of net profit in the fourth quarter, the bank said on Thursday, more than analysts had forecast.
The fourth-quarter result helped Sberbank make an overall profit of 541.9 billion roubles last year.
"Sberbank emerged from the crisis stronger than before," Sberbank CEO German Gref said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Sberbank would make 117 billion roubles of profit in the fourth quarter and 517 billion roubles of profit in 2016. ($1 = 58.4721 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.