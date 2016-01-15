MOSCOW Jan 15 The chief executive of Russia's
Sberbank said on Friday he viewed the idea of the state selling
off part of its stake in the bank positively, a day after the
country's economy minister urged the government to consider
doing just that.
"I have said many times that I view the idea of privatising
Sberbank only positively," German Gref, Sberbank's CEO, told
reporters. Gref said there was no substantive discussion between
the government and the bank on the subject for now however.
The Russian government controls a 50 percent plus 1 share in
Sberbank.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Masha Tsvetkova and
Andrew Osborn)