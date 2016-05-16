MOSCOW May 16 Russia's top bank Sberbank
said on Monday it had lowered the interest rates it
charges on consumer loans to below the level they were at before
an economic crisis and that it saw higher demand for such loans.
"In our opinion the economy in general is ready for a
lowering of rates, since inflation has slowed and is continuing
to slow," Sberbank said in a statement.
The bank, a dominant player in Russia with around a third of
total banking assets, lowered rates on its main line of consumer
loans by between 1.1 and 4.1 percentage points, it said.
It said the main range of rates on its secured loans was now
at 14.9-22.9 percent from 16.5-25.5 percent before.
Russian banks hiked rates for borrowers in late 2014 as an
economic crisis deepened and the central bank tightened policy.
Rates started to fall last year, but lending growth across
the sector has remained anaemic.
Sberbank's move to lower rates may stimulate borrowing at a
time when there are signs the economy is beginning to stabilise.
Sberbank said it had issued 156 billion roubles ($2.4
billion) in consumer loans in the first quarter of 2016, three
times as many as in the same period a year earlier.
The last time Sberbank cut rates so significantly was in
June 2015, it said.
($1 = 64.9366 roubles)
