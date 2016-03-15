BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
MOSCOW, March 15 The head of Russia's top bank Sberbank, German Gref, said on Tuesday he was satisfied with his bank's business in Turkey and that he saw good opportunities to grow there.
Sberbank operates in Turkey under its Denizbank unit. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.