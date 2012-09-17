MOSCOW, Sept 17 Sberbank, Russia's top
lender, started a long-awaited 7.6 percent stake sale on Monday
with a price range set at between 91 roubles ($2.99) and the
market price at the time of closing of the books, the lender
said in a statement.
The stake sale, part of a wider state privatisation drive
that stalled due to fragile markets, has been repeatedly delayed
as authorities and the lender itself were awaiting a higher
share price. It closed at 97.05 roubles on Friday.
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve launched another aggressive
stimulus program, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S.
economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak
jobs market, boosting global stock markets.