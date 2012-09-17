MOSCOW, Sept 17 Shares in Russia's top lender,
Sberbank, were down 2 percent in early trade in
Moscow, after the announcement of a sale of a 7.6 percent stake
early on Monday.
Sberbank's shares were trading at 95.5 roubles ($3.13)
versus Friday's closing price of 97.05 roubles.
The lender started the long-awaited 7.6 percent stake sale
on Monday as part of a broad privatisation move, with a price
range set at between 91 roubles and the market price at the time
the book closes, which could be as early as tomorrow.
($1 = 30.4837 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)