MOSCOW, Sept 19 Shares in Russia's Sberbank
rose 0.25 percent in the first few minutes
of trading in Moscow, trading nearly two roubles above the
placement price of 93 roubles but lagging the broader market.
The sale of a 7.6 percent stake, worth more than $5 billion,
has drawn strong demand from investors around the world,
attracted by the lender's dominant position on the growing
domestic market and potential to expand across emerging European
economies.
The offering was priced at 93 roubles ($3.04) per share, the
Russian central bank said late on Tuesday. Sberbank's shares
opened up 0.25 percent in Moscow 94.99 roubles.