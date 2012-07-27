SOCHI, Russia, July 27 Russian Economy Ministry believes that the sale of a 7.6 percent stake in the country's top lender Sberbank might happen by the end of 2012, the minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

"I think there are all the chances (to sell the stake) if the market allows," he told journalists, declining to detail further.

The central bank was planning to sell a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank out of its total holding of 57.6 percent last year but postponed the deal due to volatile markets. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Alexei Anishchuk)