MOSCOW Dec 16 Shares in Russia's top bank
Sberbank plunged more than 18 percent on Tuesday,
tracking a broader market slump after a central bank decision to
hike lending rates to 17 percent failed to stem a drop in the
rouble currency.
Sberbank is seen as a barometer for the wider Russian
economy and the collapsing rouble is denting investor confidence
in the country, hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis
and a slide in oil prices to multi-year lows.
Analysts said Sberbank had given a briefing on Tuesday and
two present at the meeting said the lender had seen its return
on equity (ROE), a key measure of profitability, dropping to
near 10 percent next year from expectations of around 15 percent
in 2014.
However the forecast was made before the central bank's
latest rate rise. Sberbank said it planned to issue a statement
on the analyst meeting soon but declined further comment.
Hit like many other Russian companies by Western sanctions,
Sberbank is suffering from increasing loan-loss provisions which
are hitting its profitability, once among the world's highest.
The lender, whose key shareholder is the Russian central
bank, has already seen its ROE drop to 16.6 percent in the first
nine months of the year, down almost 4 percentage points
year-on-year.
Western sanctions along with weak oil have sparked a
currency crisis in Russia, with the rouble suffering its
sharpest fall since 1998, despite the central bank hiking its
key interest rate by 6.5 percentage points.
One of the analysts said a senior Sberbank executive,
expressing what he said was his personal opinion, said the new
interest rate "will kill everyone" if it lasts a prolonged
period.
"I think that in the near future we will see an update in
(Sberbank) forecasts," another analyst, who asked not to be
named, said. "They (the forecasts) look adequate for now but the
situation is changing each single minute."
Sberbank shares were down more than 17 percent in afternoon
trading while the dollar-denominated RTS index was down
around 17 percent at a near five-year low.
Russia's central bank said it would implement additional
measures to stabilise domestic markets but did not say what
these would be.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by
Timothy Heritage and David Holmes)