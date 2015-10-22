LONDON/MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's Sberbank may reduce its branches and presence in certain European countries, Chief Executive German Gref told investors in London on Thursday.

Gref said sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and macroeconomic conditions in Russia had deeply affected the bank's international strategy. He added he hoped that the peak of the difficulties for Sberbank in Ukraine was at the beginning of the year.

