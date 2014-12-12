MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's top bank Sberbank
may review its five-year strategy due to the current
market situation, Chief Executive German Gref told reporters,
but later said he thought the bank's five-year goals were
achievable.
"There are divergences (from the strategy) for cost of risk,
net profit," Gref told reporters after a meeting of the bank's
supervisory board.
"By the end of the first half of 2015 we will return to the
strategy and possibly revise it given the situation on the
market," he said.
Gref also said he thought the chances of a crisis situation
happening were "high," without elaborating.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by
Alexander Winning, Editing by Thomas Grove)