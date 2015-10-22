(Adds context, writes through)

LONDON/MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank told investors on Thursday that it would pursue an efficiency drive to bring down costs and increase profits through to the end of 2018.

Sberbank management said at an investor day in London that cost savings through initiatives to upgrade technology and transform its organisational structure, among others, could save a total of $1 billion or more over the next three years.

"Given the macroeconomic environment, boosting efficiency becomes one of the main sources of growing our profitability," said Lev Khasis, a member of Sberbank's executive board.

Net profit could rise by more than 10 percent over the 2013 to 2018 period as a compound annual growth rate, Sberbank said.

Like other large Russian state banks, Sberbank has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and a profit-sapping economic slowdown that has increased the number of bad loans on its books.

It has proven more resilient than rivals, however, as households and companies concerned about the impact of the country's economic crisis have moved deposits to Sberbank.

CEO German Gref said the sanctions and economic crisis had deeply affected Sberbank's international strategy and the bank could reduce its presence in European countries in the future.

Alexander Morozov, chief financial officer, said Sberbank would nevertheless aim to pay dividends of 20 percent of net profit on its 2015 results and until the end of 2018.

Morozov added that he believed that the bank had passed the peak of loan-loss provisioning, one of the main drags on profit recently.

Sberbank holds about 30 percent of Russia's total banking sector assets and Russians have been used to trusting the bank with their savings since the Soviet era.

Its shares were down 0.5 percent at Thursday's close, underperforming a 0.1 percent gain for Russia's MICEX index . (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)