LONDON/MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's largest bank Sberbank said on Thursday that it aimed for its net profit to rise by 10 percent annually until the end of 2018 and that it would keep its dividend payout at 20 percent of profit.

The bank added in a presentation to investors in London that it saw its net interest margin in 2018 at over 5 percent and that its 2018 cost of risk would be around 190 basis points. (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)