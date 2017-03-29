MOSCOW, March 29 Russia's Sberbank hopes to complete the sale of its Ukrainian subsidiary in May or June, a source with the bank said on Wednesday.

Sberbank said this week it had agreed to sell its unit in Ukraine to a consortium of investors, which include Norvik Bank (Latvia) and a Belarussian private company.

"We plan that (in the) next 1-2 weeks we will, together with the buyers, send the documents for approval to the regulators, three in Ukraine and one in Latvia," the source said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Maria Kiselyova)