* Scientist jailed in 2004, denied espionage charges
* Describes himself as a political prisoner
* Criticises misuse of justice system under Putin
By Gabriela Baczynska
KRASNOYARSK, Russia, Nov 24 A Russian scientist
freed on Saturday after nearly a decade in jail for selling
secrets to China accused Vladimir Putin's "court" of turning the
Kremlin leader into a tsar and of using the legal system to
punish opponents.
Valentin Danilov, 66, looked pale and thin as he was
released on parole from a prison colony on the edge of the
industrial Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk after serving eight
years of a 14-year sentence.
But he was defiant over a case which human rights activists
say was politically motivated and part of an attempt by Putin to
intimidate academics with ties to other countries during his
first term as president.
"I would really appreciate it if somebody finally told me
what state secret I sold," Danilov told reporters after he
emerged from the prison colony's high corrugated walls and
travelled by car through the snow-dusted streets of Krasnoyarsk
to his daughter's apartment.
He declined to comment directly on President Putin but
criticised Russia's political and judicial system nearly 13
years after the former KGB spy first rose to power and more than
two decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
"As for President Putin, I guess everybody would be the same
as him in his place. The court makes the tsar. In many cases
it's the people around him that are guilty rather than him
himself," said Danilov.
"The problem is not one of law but of how the judging is
done ... We have three branches of power - the legislative, the
executive and the judiciary. It's a fight between the
legislative and executive with the court inbetween. They should
pull in different directions so that the court works well, but
if they all pull in only one direction, then what?"
Human rights activists see Danilov's case as an example of
the Kremlin using the courts against its opponents though Putin,
who was president from 2000 until 2008 and began a third term in
May, has denied influencing the judiciary.
Critics say Putin is using similar tactics today too by
pushing laws through parliament that could be used to crack down
on what have been the biggest protests against him since the
start of his 13-year domination of Russia.
Danilov, a researcher at Krasnoyarsk State University,
was first arrested in 2001. He admitted selling information
about satellite technology to a Chinese company but said the
information had already been available from public sources.
An initial decision to acquit him was overturned and he was
sentenced to 14 years in prison in a second trial in 2004. A
Krasnoyarsk court granted him parole earlier this month.
Krasnoyarsk was once part of the Gulag prison camp system
where Soviet dictator Josef Stalin sent many of his political
opponents.
"POLITICAL PRISONER"
Danilov smiled, joked and laughed with reporters as he took
frequent calls from well-wishers, although at times he seemed
nervous. Asked about his health, the physicist said: "I'm fine.
Otherwise I wouldn't be here."
He said he had been treated well by other prisoners and
thanked human rights organisations for providing him with books,
praising the messages of support he had received from U.S.
physicists. He said he had received no such support from
Russia's own Academy of Sciences.
Asked if he considered himself a political prisoner, he
said: "Absolutely ... No money can compensate for 10 years of
your life."
Explaining how he was accused of espionage, he said he had
been the head of a scientists' exchange programme with China
under which Beijing had made the first payment. The charges
against him, he said, were "fantasy" but he had no regrets.
Dressed formally in a red tie and grey jacket, Danilov
declined to go into details about his life in prison except to
complain that he had not been allowed access to the Internet.
He said he had no immediate plans to take on a public role
and would spend time with family and friends.
He hoped to return to science but said he would avoid space,
the area in which he was accused of spying.
Under the terms of his parole, he must check in with police
once a month, and plans to live with his wife in their home in
Novosibirsk, also in Siberia.
"Russia is my fate. How could I go anywhere else," he said.