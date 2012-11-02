MOSCOW, Nov 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft fell to 3.027 million barrels per day (12.803 million tonnes) in October from 3.068 million bpd in September. The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. Daily pct change vs Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 18.294 -1.5 1.8 178.888 Druzhba pipeline 4.275 -0.7 -27.1 46.809 CPC 0.040 -0.6 n/a 0.363 Railway exports 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Seaborne 12.803 -1.3 18.6 119.181 Novorossiisk 3.617 4.3 0.6 36.314 Tuapse 0.000 n/a n/a 0.740 Odessa 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Yuzhny 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Kozmino 1.300 -3.2 8.3 12.902 Primorsk 5.688 -8.4 1.4 58.243 Ust-Luga 2.198 12.4 n/a 10.984 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.318 5.5 0.0 12.530 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)