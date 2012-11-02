MOSCOW, Nov 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied
to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft fell to 3.027
million barrels per day (12.803 million tonnes) in October from 3.068
million bpd in September.
The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
Daily pct change vs
Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 YTD
Transneft pipeline system 18.294 -1.5 1.8 178.888
Druzhba pipeline 4.275 -0.7 -27.1 46.809
CPC 0.040 -0.6 n/a 0.363
Railway exports 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Seaborne 12.803 -1.3 18.6 119.181
Novorossiisk 3.617 4.3 0.6 36.314
Tuapse 0.000 n/a n/a 0.740
Odessa 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Yuzhny 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Kozmino 1.300 -3.2 8.3 12.902
Primorsk 5.688 -8.4 1.4 58.243
Ust-Luga 2.198 12.4 n/a 10.984
Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.318 5.5 0.0 12.530
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)