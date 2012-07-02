MOSCOW, July 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft fell to 2.79 million barrels per day (11.510 million tonnes) in June from 2.95 million bpd in May. The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. Pct change vs June 12 May 12 June 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 17.219 -4.7 6.0 107.010 Druzhba pipeline 4.429 -6.9 -2.8 30.059 CPC 0.061 57.2 505.7 0.227 Railway exports 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Seaborne 11.510 -4.5 10.1 69.196 Novorossiisk 3.954 18.5 35.8 21.550 Tuapse 0.0 n/a n/a 0.680 Odessa 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Yuzhny 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Kozmino 1.300 3.3 0.1 7.699 Primorsk 5.257 -9.3 -9.2 35.471 Ust-Luga 1.000 -35.4 n/a 3.796 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.219 -0.2 -1.2 7.529 (Gleb Gorodyankin)