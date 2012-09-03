MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to
ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.014 million
barrels per day (12.748 million tonnes) in August from 2.809 million bpd in
July.
The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
Pct change vs
Aug 12 Jul 12 Aug 11 YTD
Transneft pipeline system 18.351 6.38 8.05 142.612
Druzhba pipeline 4.299 7.20 -11.93 38.367
CPC 0.000 n/a n/a 0.285
Railway exports 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Seaborne 12.748 7.33 16.88 93.821
Novorossiisk 4.148 13.94 9.68 29.338
Tuapse 0.000 n/a n/a 0.740
Odessa 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Yuzhny 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Kozmino 1.302 -0.02 -7.12 10.302
Primorsk 5.601 2.25 1.84 46.549
Ust-Luga 1.698 21.5 n/a 6.893
Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.177 -10.80 0.00 10.003
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)