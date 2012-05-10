MOSCOW May 10 Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Igor Sechin will join the board of the state oil and gas holding
company, a sign he is likely to keep a leading role in the
world's largest energy industry even if he quits the cabinet.
Sechin's role in the new presidency of Vladimir Putin is a
widely debated topic among Russian oil executives and foreign
investors. Few doubt the close Putin ally will retain his grip
on Russia's vital industry, which is seen by many as a guarantee
that an 11th-hour push to win foreign capital and reform oil tax
will continue.
Putin, inaugurated president on Monday, signed an order
adding Sechin to the list of candidates for the board of the
Rosneftegaz holding company on Sunday, his last day as prime
minister, the government website said on Thursday.
Analysts did not see him as a likely candidate for a cabinet
post in the new government because of his personal differences
with Dmitry Medvedev, who swapped places with Putin to become
prime minister of the incoming government.
But Putin is seen as unlikely to entrust the oil and gas
sector, the government's biggest source of revenue, to anyone
else. Sechin is expected to retain a strong influence over the
industry behind the scenes, as he did in Putin's 2000-2008
terms.
Sechin played a central role in efforts to transform Rosneft
, bulked up with assets from bankrupt oil giant Yukos,
into a global player.
He presided in recent weeks as Rosneft signed three major
deals to explore promising but challenging Arctic offshore zones
with ExxonMobil, Italy's Eni and Norway's
Statoil.
Sechin also oversaw changes to taxation to coax fresh
capital to the Russian oil industry, which faces declines at
Soviet-era fields while companies balk at making big investments
in developing new fields under the current tax regime, seen as
one of the world's most onerous.
The moves have helped secure his credentials as Russia's top
energy dealmaker, even as rumours suggested that Sechin was
headed for a top-level post in security or at a state
corporation.
COMPANY WITH PROSPECTS
In August Sechin gave up a seat on the board of Rosneftegaz,
which holds the government's controlling stake in oil
company Rosneft and a small stake in Gazprom, after
Medvedev ordered government officials to leave the boards of the
state companies they regulate.
He also left a board seat at Rosneft itself, which is due to
elect a new board at a June 20 annual meeting. Sechin was not
included in a list of nominees approved by the current board in
March, and the deadline for changes passed 60 days before the
meeting.
It was unclear when he would resume his seat at Rosneftegaz.
Given the restrictions imposed by Medvedev on industry
regulators' participation in company boards, an appointment to
the Rosneftegaz board suggests Sechin may have no formal
oversight of oil and gas in his new role under President Putin.
The holding company is not prominent in energy affairs,
although it is currently packed with senior figures in the
energy industry including Rosneft's vice president for legal
affairs, Larisa Kalanda, and the head of state oil pipeline
monopoly Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev.
Its chairman is Andrei Akimov, the head of
Gazprom-affiliated Gazprombank.
The number of industry heavyweights on its board has fed
speculation that the holding company could take a more active
stance in industry affairs, particularly at Rosneft.
"It's a company with prospects," an industry source said.
Tokarev, also a key Putin ally who has run Transneft for
five years, extended his contract for three years, the company
said on Thursday, securing his post for at least the first half
of Putin's presidential term.
