MOSCOW, June 8 The heads of Russia's oil
companies turned up at short notice on Friday for lunch with
state giant Rosneft's new chief executive, Igor
Sechin, whose invitation demonstrated the former deputy prime
minister for energy still dominates the industry.
Industry sources said the CEOs had to dash from Sechin's
lunch - billed as a discussion of issues such as refined product
supplies and modernisation - to a meeting held by his successor
in the government, Arkady Dvorkovich.
An industry source revealed on Thursday that the lunch
meeting with some of Russia's most powerful men had been issued
with little warning but they found space in their diaries.
A Rosneft source, speaking to Vedomosti newspaper before
the meeting, rejected any notion that Sechin's sudden summons to
CEOs to come to Rosneft amounted to a power play:
"On Sechin's part this is not an attempt to remain the
industry boss, continue his oversight of the industry nor seize
the inititative from Dvorkovich," the source said.
Rosneft said that meetings like the lunch were now likely
to become establised as a regular meeting of an "oilmen's club".
Before taking over Sechin's former role as deputy prime
minister for energy, and other briefs, Dvorkovich was senior
economic adviser to the current prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev,
during his four years as president.
Many analysts believe Dvorkovich has not yet gained enough
clout to force through key decisions about the Russian oil
industry.
Rosneft, producing a fifth of the country's oil after
swallowing up major independent company Yukos, gives Sechin a
powerful base to keep a grip over the policies of the world's
largest energy producer.
Sechin was appointed as Rosneft head last month after he
quit the government following presidential elections, which led
to the return of his long-standing patron Vladimir Putin to the
Kremlin, swapping places with Medvedev.
Chief executives from Gazprom Neft,
Surgutneftegaz, Russneft, Zarubezhneft, Bashneft
and Alliance Oil Company attended the
meeting.
Industry sources said that also among those present was
German Khan, the executive director and one of the shareholders
of Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP, now a bone of
contention between BP and four Soviet-born billionaires
who share control at the venture.
Last week, BP put its 50 percent stake at Russia's No.3
crude producer up for sale as conflict among the owners flared.
Industry sources say that Rosneft may be interested to acquire
the stake at the highly profitable venture.
The Wall Street Journal on Friday quoted Total's
chief executive, Christophe de Margerie, as saying BP's local
partners had proposed the French energy company buy them out,
the first signal they had actively sought a sale.
It was not clear if TNK-BP's future was discussed at the
lunchtime gathering.
Before his appointment at Rosneft, Sechin presided over the
company's landmark deals with ExxonMobil, Eni
and Statoil, which opened access for the majors to
Russia's vast offshore Arctic oil and gas riches and allowed
Rosneft to make a foray into international markets.