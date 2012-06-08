* Big companies' CEOs accept short notice lunch summons

* Sechin's new 'Oil club' to hold meetings regularly

MOSCOW, June 8 The heads of Russia's oil companies turned up at short notice on Friday for lunch with state giant Rosneft's new chief executive, Igor Sechin, whose invitation demonstrated the former deputy prime minister for energy still dominates the industry.

Industry sources said the CEOs had to dash from Sechin's lunch - billed as a discussion of issues such as refined product supplies and modernisation - to a meeting held by his successor in the government, Arkady Dvorkovich.

An industry source revealed on Thursday that the lunch meeting with some of Russia's most powerful men had been issued with little warning but they found space in their diaries.

A Rosneft source, speaking to Vedomosti newspaper before the meeting, rejected any notion that Sechin's sudden summons to CEOs to come to Rosneft amounted to a power play:

"On Sechin's part this is not an attempt to remain the industry boss, continue his oversight of the industry nor seize the inititative from Dvorkovich," the source said.

Rosneft said that meetings like the lunch were now likely to become establised as a regular meeting of an "oilmen's club".

Before taking over Sechin's former role as deputy prime minister for energy, and other briefs, Dvorkovich was senior economic adviser to the current prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, during his four years as president.

Many analysts believe Dvorkovich has not yet gained enough clout to force through key decisions about the Russian oil industry.

Rosneft, producing a fifth of the country's oil after swallowing up major independent company Yukos, gives Sechin a powerful base to keep a grip over the policies of the world's largest energy producer.

Sechin was appointed as Rosneft head last month after he quit the government following presidential elections, which led to the return of his long-standing patron Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin, swapping places with Medvedev.

Chief executives from Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz, Russneft, Zarubezhneft, Bashneft and Alliance Oil Company attended the meeting.

Industry sources said that also among those present was German Khan, the executive director and one of the shareholders of Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP, now a bone of contention between BP and four Soviet-born billionaires who share control at the venture.

Last week, BP put its 50 percent stake at Russia's No.3 crude producer up for sale as conflict among the owners flared. Industry sources say that Rosneft may be interested to acquire the stake at the highly profitable venture.

The Wall Street Journal on Friday quoted Total's chief executive, Christophe de Margerie, as saying BP's local partners had proposed the French energy company buy them out, the first signal they had actively sought a sale.

It was not clear if TNK-BP's future was discussed at the lunchtime gathering.

Before his appointment at Rosneft, Sechin presided over the company's landmark deals with ExxonMobil, Eni and Statoil, which opened access for the majors to Russia's vast offshore Arctic oil and gas riches and allowed Rosneft to make a foray into international markets.