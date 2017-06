RYBINSK, Russia Oct 31 Russia's largest oil company Rosneft will seek closer ties with oil trader Gunvor and will pursue long-term contracts with the company, the oil major's CEO Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

Sechin's remarks followed the announcement by the Swiss-based trading house that it had won a Rosneft tender to export oil products including fuel oil from the ports of Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk over a one-year period.

(Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk)